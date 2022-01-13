You'll be able to enter Queensland without a permit or Covid test from January 15

Grab your sunscreen and thongs, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that the borders will open to interstate travellers from 1pm, January 15.

Previously, the plan to reopen borders was to wait until 90 per cent of Queenslanders over 16 had received two vaccinations. However, in a press briefing Palaszczuk stated: "Now is the time for the barricades to come down and for the police to come home, to continue on their normal operational duties on the front lines," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The time is now right as we head towards hitting that 90 per cent next week."

Domestic travellers will no longer need to return a negative Covid test before their arrival, or fill out a border pass before entering the state. International restrictions will still apply until the state hits the 90 per cent vaccination target, which according to modelling should be just a matter of days away.

