Young Henrys and Harry’s Café de Wheels are here to warm your winter with a limited-edition pie

The only thing better than a beef pie in one hand and a dark beer in the other is when the meat inside that pie acquires its richness and requisite tenderness thanks to a slow simmer in the bittersweet brew. Who better then to bring these universal truths to life than the crew at Young Henrys and the brains behind Sydney’s most celebrated pie cart Harry’s Café de Wheels? Nobody, that’s who.

In order to mark the third release of its beloved Motorcycle Oil hoppy porter, the pioneering Inner West brewery is joining forces with the respected pie professionals to bring you the Motorcycle Oil Pie. Crack the crust, and you’ll find chunky Australian beef topside that’s been braised in the smooth, piney black beer and finished with a tad of mustard. Should you go the extra mile and slather it with the historic 'Tiger' topping of potato mash, mushy peas and gravy? Always.

To kick off the collaboration, one of the new Café de Wheels food trailers will be parking at the Young Henrys brewery tasting bar this Sunday, July 21, and rewarding the first 100 punters through the doors with free pies and tinnies from midday. From Monday July 22 through September, all 11 Harry’s outlets across the city will be offering the limited-edition pastry for $7.50.

Will this finally be Australia’s homegrown answer to the almighty steak and Guinness pie? Here’s hoping.

76 Wilford St, Newtown 2042. 02 9519 0048. www.younghenrys.com. Daily noon-7pm.

Looking for other ways to warm up? These are the best pubs with fireplaces in Sydney.