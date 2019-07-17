Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Young Henrys and Harry’s Café de Wheels are here to warm your winter with a limited-edition pie
Young Henrys and Harry’s Café de Wheels are here to warm your winter with a limited-edition pie

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Wednesday July 17 2019

A tin of Young Henrys Motorcycle Oil and a Harry's Cafe de Wheels Motorcycle Oil Pie
Photograph: Supplied

The only thing better than a beef pie in one hand and a dark beer in the other is when the meat inside that pie acquires its richness and requisite tenderness thanks to a slow simmer in the bittersweet brew. Who better then to bring these universal truths to life than the crew at Young Henrys and the brains behind Sydney’s most celebrated pie cart Harry’s Café de Wheels? Nobody, that’s who. 

In order to mark the third release of its beloved Motorcycle Oil hoppy porter, the pioneering Inner West brewery is joining forces with the respected pie professionals to bring you the Motorcycle Oil Pie. Crack the crust, and you’ll find chunky Australian beef topside that’s been braised in the smooth, piney black beer and finished with a tad of mustard. Should you go the extra mile and slather it with the historic 'Tiger' topping of potato mash, mushy peas and gravy? Always.

To kick off the collaboration, one of the new Café de Wheels food trailers will be parking at the Young Henrys brewery tasting bar this Sunday, July 21, and rewarding the first 100 punters through the doors with free pies and tinnies from midday. From Monday July 22 through September, all 11 Harry’s outlets across the city will be offering the limited-edition pastry for $7.50.

Will this finally be Australia’s homegrown answer to the almighty steak and Guinness pie? Here’s hoping.  

76 Wilford St, Newtown 2042. 02 9519 0048. www.younghenrys.com. Daily noon-7pm. 

Looking for other ways to warm up? These are the best pubs with fireplaces in Sydney.  

Staff writer
By Matty Hirsch

Matty Hirsch is the Acting Food and Drink Editor at Time Out Sydney as of June 2019.

He reviews bars, cafés and restaurants, and covers news and events relating to all things food and drink. A restaurant manager by trade, Matty moved to Sydney in 2010 from his hometown of New York City, and he ran the floor at a number of venues before moving to Italy in 2016 to pursue a post-graduate degree in food studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Now back Down Under, he contributes to a number of food and travel publications, lives in Redfern and seldom turns down a glass of red wine. 

Reach him at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com or connect with him on Instagram at @il_vagabondo