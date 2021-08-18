Young Henrys is delivering 100 free beers to Sydneysiders every Friday arvo in lockdown

You don’t need to wait for lockdown to end before you get on the beers. In an effort to drum up some community spirit, the local craft brew lords at Young Henrys have just announced that they will deliver free schooners to people in the community every Friday afternoon in lockdown. The ‘Deliverschoo’ (as in ‘schooner’, heh heh) initiative sees the Young Henrys van hit the streets on the weekly, helping Sydneysiders end their weeks with a cold schooner of their famous homegrown brew in hand.

Each week, the beerwagon will visit a different Sydney suburb to contact-free deliver up to 100 schooners to households. Launching on Wednesday, August 18, punters will have a chance to submit their suburb by replying to the Young Henrys Instagram Stories for the chance to be the first suburb visited by the delivery team. The winning suburb will be announced the next day, and those residing in the area will be able to bag themselves a free round of Newtowners (the brewery's signature pale ale) by DM-ing their name, address and number via the Young Henrys Instagram and will be served up on their doorstep on the Friday afternoon, starting from August 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Henrys (@younghenrys)

Young Henrys will be continuing to do what they say they do in their slogan and “serve the people” every week in lockdown, with the van making its way across different suburbs for weeks to come. If you fancy a few frosty contact-free cold-ones for you and your neighbours, keep your eyes glued to the Young Henrys Instagram story, where you can vote for your area to receive the next delivery round of door-to-door schooners.