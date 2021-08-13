Sydney
Winghaus beer tap
Photograph: Supplied/Winghaus

The best Sydney pubs doing take away growlers

BYO growler or invest in a new one from one of these Sydney pubs selling tap beers to drink at home.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
There's no denying that the last couple of years haven't been easy for any of us. Working from home is the norm, haircuts are a 'will they, won't they' situation and a night out on the town is nearly a distant memory. While some industries have remained largely unchanged, few have been hit harder than the hospitality sector. Restaurants have been relatively agile in their pivot to takeaway options, with meal kits and delivery having a relatively quick turnaround and customers are absolutely here for it. 

The pub and bar sector, however, has had things a little rougher, to put it lightly. They were some of the first to close their doors under strict orders from the government and their reopenings have had more stops and starts than a Sydney train during peak hour. One way you can support our struggling local boozers is by swinging by with a growler for freshly pulled tap beers. Here are some of our fave Sydney pubs ready to fill one up for the road. 

Sydney pubs flogging take away tap beers

Cat and Fiddle Balmain
Photograph: Supplied/The Beer Shed

Cat and Fiddle Balmain

  • Hotels
  • Balmain

The Cat and Fiddle Hotel in Balmain are selling take away growlers of every tap beer they have, from James Squires to Hahn Super Dry. Growlers start at $30, with refills at $25. Squealers of tap beers will set you back $15 with $10 refills.

The kitchen is also open for take away orders where you can score classics like fish and chips, wood fired pizzas and Sunday roasts. Check out their website here for orders.

Read more
Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Frankie's Pizza by the Slice

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Everyone's favourite late night dive, Frankie's Pizza by the Slice may be on it's way out to make way for new infrastructure but that doesn't mean they aren't taking very good care of their patrons until the doors finally close in a year's time. You can score growlers of their extensive tap list to take away and pizza and tinnies are available on Deliveroo.

Check out the full menu at the Frankie's website here.

Read more
Bitter Phew
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bitter Phew

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Darlinghurst

The team behind Oxford Street's Bitter Phew have been dedicated to a diverse beer selection since day dot. The cult craft beer bar has 12 taps and lucky for us, the good times don't have to stop. On tap you'll find ales, lagers, porters, sours, anything your little heart desires. Updates will be available regularly on the Bitter Phew instagram so keep your eyes peeled.

Read more
Huntsbury Hotel
Photograph: Huntsbury Hotel instagram

Huntsbury Hotel

Petersham's Huntsbury Hotel is a classic inner-west corner pub that has been keeping locals fed and watered since 1888. These days things might look a little different but the general ethos remains the same. The team are slinging take away growlers and squealers of tap beers as well as mixed four packs of their extensive craft range (we're talking suds from Batch, Akasha, Wayward and Grifter brewers to name a few).

Check out the Huntsbury Hotel's instagram for regular updates.

The Golden Barley Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Golden Barley Hotel

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

The Golden Barley has a dedicated and loyal following and one of Sydney's best beer gardens. While we can't quite settle in for an arvo session on the picnic tables out the back just yet, you can get a little bit of the Barley to take home. Tap beers in growlers or squealers are available as well as cases of Aussie beers and bottles of wine. You can find brews from Philter, Willie the Boatman, Stone and Wood and Young Henry's as well as the added bonus of tap seltzers.

Check out the full list on the Golden Barley website here.

Read more
The Taphouse
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Taphouse

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

Silver linings can be hard to see at first but one glaring beauty to come out of the stay-at-home orders is that the folks at the Taphouse in Darlinghurst have bought a canning machine! This means that the tap beers that have made them famous are now available to take away in 500ml cans or have delivered straight to you.

The team are updating their website regularly with drinks specials so follow the link here to see what's on now.

Read more
The Glebe Hotel
Photograph: Katje Ford

The Glebe Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Glebe

The good folks at the Glebe Hotel are inviting locals to bring a vessel in any shape or size to grab a tap beer to take away for as little as $10 a litre. That's a bargain in anyone's book. 
Thu-Sun 3-6pm you can BYO jar and score tap brews from Panhead, the Grifter, Young Henry's and Stone and Wood among many more. 

Full details on the Glebe Hotel's Instagram here.

Read more
The Stuffed Beaver
Credit: Daniel Boud

The Stuffed Beaver

  • Bars
  • Bondi

One of Bondi's few aquatic mammal namesakes, the Stuffed Beaver, is once again setting itself apart. Squealers of Grifter pale ale and lager aren't the only drinks specials the team are flogging. Bottled jalapeno and Tommy's Margaritas, Old Fashioneds and Negronis are also available to pick up or on Deliveroo.

Check out the Stuffed Beaver instagram for details.

Read more
Bart Jr
Photograph: Katje Ford

Bart Jr

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Redfern

Redfern's Bart Jr has temporarily rebranded themselves as Bart Mart, excitingly offering a whole world of natty wines, tap beers and other goodies to pick up.

If you don't fancy leaving the house, food is available for delivery. They're slinging beef short ribs with jarred cocktails, vegetarian three-course feasts and of course oysters by the dozen. You can place your orders here.

Read more
The Salisbury Hotel

The Salisbury Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Stanmore

The Salisbury Hotel in Stanmore is a favourite amongst locals for its awesome meal deals, minimalist industrial interiors and kid-friendly beer garden complete with a full-sized antique van for the littlies to climb on. 

The team has kept the community top of mind with their takeaway beer jars, bottled cocktails and cafe menu all available to take home with you.

Check out the Salisbury's website here for full menu.

Read more
Rocks Brewing Co.

Rocks Brewing Co.

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Alexandria

Alexandria's Rocks Brewing Co. are no strangers to the takeaway growlers, a staple of any good brewhouse. The good people at the Rocks are now offering beer delivery Mon-Fri, with the core range starting at $30. If you're in the bubble you can also head in and order a takeaway growler or refill your empties Mon-Sat.

Full details are available on the Rocks Brewing instagram as well as delivery link.

Read more
The Bradbury
Photograph: Supplied/Bradbury Hotel

The Bradbury

A takeaway growler from south Sydney favourite, the Bradbury, will set you back just $20 for local beers and up to $30 for craft and mixed drinks. Patrons are also invited to BYO 2L containers to have filled with a tap brew of their choice, so save that milk bottle from the recycling.

The full list of tap beers is available at the Bradbury's website here.

The Temperance Society
Photograph: Rachel Murdolo

The Temperance Society

  • Bars
  • Summer Hill

Summer Hill's favourite wine bar, the Temperance Society, may have closed the doors for dine-in but there are still plenty of options for pick up and delivery from the little bar that could. As well as tap beers ready for collection in venue, there are tins from the Fat Nerd, Young Henry's and Yulli's to help wash down some Korean fried chicken or pulled beef cheeks.

Hit the time up via their website to place your order.

Read more
4 Pines Brewing Company
Daniel Boud

4 Pines Brewing Company

  • Bars
  • Manly

4 Pines Brewing Company have slowly been taking over the northern beaches and so far no complaints. The Manly flagship is open for all your growler and tap beer needs while you can order almost the entire range from 4 Pines, Brookvale Union and the barrel aged beer range for delivery via the website here.

Read more
Royal Albert Hotel
Anna Kucera

Royal Albert Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The Royal Albert in Surry Hills has always championed the cause for local brewers, distillers and winemakers, all while absolutely nailing their tap beer options. The unassuming corner pub has hardly seen a facelift since its establishment in 1927 though they do boast a very modern booze selection.

It would be a crime to let the kegs lay dormant so the team behind the Albert are bottling up the brews into growlers for you to enjoy at home. Not only are the beers ready to come home with you, but there are also bottled Piña Coladas, Manhattans and Espresso Martinis there to join the party. 

Head in to pick up or follow this link to order your delivery.

Read more
Hopsters Co-op Brewery
Photograph: Supplied/Hopsters Co-op Brewery instagram

Hopsters Co-op Brewery

Enmore newcomer, Hopsters co-op Brewery is Australia's first brewery established under the Co-Operative Principles, meaning it is a place of collaboration, sharing and education. Due to the sheer amount of creativity in this think tank, the beers are ever evolving and revolving. Straight from the taps you can get 500ml cans of plum sours, stouts, lagers, farmhouse ales, and amber's just to name a few.

You can see the full list of beers available at the Hopsters website here.

Kurrajong Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Kurrajong Hotel instagram

Kurrajong Hotel

Erskineville's Kurrajong Hotel hasn't caught too many breaks since opening its doors last year. The lockdown orders struck almost immediately which is a real shame because this sprawling corner pub is an instant classic. A really cool booze list that focuses on minimal intervention wines and a beer list that changes so often instructions are just "ask us". As that may be, it's always quality stuff, with local craft brewers at the forefront and even a seltzer or two. Balter, Brick Lane and Moon Dog breweries feature often on the taps if that gives you an idea of what to expect. Growlers are available to pick up and food and tinnies are available for delivery through the Kurrajong website here.

Read more

If you can't get to the pub, the pub can come to you

