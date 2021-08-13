There's no denying that the last couple of years haven't been easy for any of us. Working from home is the norm, haircuts are a 'will they, won't they' situation and a night out on the town is nearly a distant memory. While some industries have remained largely unchanged, few have been hit harder than the hospitality sector. Restaurants have been relatively agile in their pivot to takeaway options, with meal kits and delivery having a relatively quick turnaround and customers are absolutely here for it.



The pub and bar sector, however, has had things a little rougher, to put it lightly. They were some of the first to close their doors under strict orders from the government and their reopenings have had more stops and starts than a Sydney train during peak hour. One way you can support our struggling local boozers is by swinging by with a growler for freshly pulled tap beers. Here are some of our fave Sydney pubs ready to fill one up for the road.



