Your $25 Dine and Discover vouchers will now be valid until July 31

The NSW government has extended its Dine and Discover voucher program until July 31 because fewer than half of the 16.9 million $25 discount codes downloaded so far have been actually used. The stimulus program, aimed at encouraging people to visit restaurants, entertainment venues and visitor attractions, was originally slated to expire on June 30. It entitles all residents in NSW to two $25 vouchers to use on purchasing food and drink and two $25 vouchers to use on a day out, at participating venues.

NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in a statement on June 9: “This extension will ensure everyone has a chance to use all four of their vouchers, which I’m sure will be particularly handy in the school holidays."

So far, more than $357 million from the scheme has been spent, although data released in May showed that, far from supporting small businesses and independent eateries, many of Dine and Discover dollars were ending up in the tills of juggernaut entertainment and food franchises such as Hoyts Cinemas, Hungry Jacks and KFC. Around 370,000 Dine and Discover vouchers have been used to access cultural institutions like museums and art galleries.

While not every business has embraced the program, more than 14,000 across the state are accepting Dine and Discover vouchers. A full list can be found on the Service NSW website.

