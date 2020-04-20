Physical distancing may have done a real number on our social lives, but we'll be damned if we let it get between us and wine. Two Sydney wine experts have not only found a way to make drinking in iso seem less, well, sad, but they're also giving us a golden opportunity to expand our wine vocabulary. Lorna (from Down to a Wine Art) and Ella (from Sydney-based natural wine outfit DRNKS) are running virtual wine tasting sessions via Zoom, and you're invited.



Just purchase a pack of DRNKS wine from their online store, and they'll have it delivered to your door before the video-chat virtual tasting begins – it's next-day delivery for Sydneysiders. DRNKS' philosophy centres around the quality of natural wine: the boutique seller curates a selection of organic, sustainable and biodynamic wines, created by "winemakers who care about very little else". Very promising.

Once you receive your prettily packaged DRNKS tasting kit featuring three bottles of natural wine ($100), switch on to the Zoom virtual tasting with the link provided with your purchase. Come for the promise of swanning around armed with tight new wine vocab, but stay for the laughs and the weekly wine quiz. There'll even be a sneaky appearance from one of the winemakers you'll be drinking. Get your tasting pack here.

