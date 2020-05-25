Zoos, aquariums and animal parks in NSW will be allowed to reopen from June 1

They join a growing list of business that will be welcoming back customers from the first of next month

Good news animal lovers: Zoos, animal parks and aquariums in NSW will be allowed to reopen to the public from June 1, NSW treasurer Dominic Perrottet has announced. These popular attractions join an ever-growing list of businesses that will be allowed to reopen on the first of next month, including museums, galleries, libraries and beauty salons. Restaurants, cafés, pubs and clubs will be allowed to welcome a maximum of 50 people, and travel will be permitted anywhere in the state “for any reason”, including day trips and holidays, from June 1.

As with other businesses that have been given the green light to reopen in June, wildlife attractions will be subject to strict rules, which will limit the number of patrons permitted at any one time and require stringent hygiene and cleaning protocols.

NSW’s wildlife attractions have been among the most proactive businesses in the state during the crisis, with livestreamed videos of animals becoming one of the most popular digital formats to emerge during the national shutdown. You can now vote for your favourite in the Time In Awards, with the winners of the public vote announced on June 2.

