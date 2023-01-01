Abercrombie Opening Parties

Time Out says

The Abercrombie is seriously making up for lost time, returning with more than a week of opening parties

To mark the Abercrombie's huge return – and to celebrate its 24-hour licence– this party palace is hosting more than a week of seriously lit celebrations. It all kicks off with a 36-hour launch event – from Friday, December 23 until 5am on Christmas Day – featuring names like Andy Garvey, dameeeela, Mike Who, Ayebatonye, Astral People DJs, and let’s just stop there even though there are more.

That will be followed by a week of celebrations from Boxing Day right through to New Year’s Day. On Monday, December 26, queer clubbing institution House Of Mince will take over the venue for a Boxing Day blow-out featuring Simon Caldwell, Cresendol, Isa, Ruby May Moon, Matt Vaughn, AHJU and more.

On Tuesday, December 27, dance music label Sweat It Out will host their notorious ‘Very Sweaty XMAS' party. It’s all very mysterious – the line up is a secret, but we know that this legendary end-of-year party has in the past featured big names in electronic music, including Rüfüs Du Sol, What So Not, Dom Dolla and Motez.

Next up, on Wednesday, December 28, local party crews Decay, Dunj and RAW will unite for an enormous 15-hour party, Underground Ergonomics.

This will be followed by another late-night number on Thursday, December 29, presented by REINS, while on Friday, December 30, Pandora and Veer East will team up for a party celebrating cultural and ethnic diversity.

That gets us through to New Year's Eve, which will see Motorik ring in 2023 with legendary Berlin DJ and producer Boys Noize for MTK NYE NRG. Party hard with a stacked line-up featuring Clashe, Francis Xavier, DJ Macaroni, Mclean & Mai, Motorik Vibe Council and Reenie.

And you can keep going on New Year’s Day – local promoter Plat4form’s January 1 party will be all about deep and progressive techno, and will feature Wehbba, Jaytech, Daniel Tonik, DTLA and many more acts.

This is all very exciting, considering the venue hasn't been open since 2014.

For those of you who are into something a little more low-key, the Abercrombie also features a public bar, a beer garden, a late-night Italo-disco cocktail lounge, a rooftop terracea a very late-night wine bar and shop, Lil Sis, inspired by the ‘cave à vins’ found in Paris. It's a literal party palace.

Find out more about the Abercrombie's return, here.