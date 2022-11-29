Dust off your purple sneakers because the Abercrombie is back with a 24-hour licence, baby!

Returning bigger and better, the multi-level heritage-listed Abercrombie has undergone an incredible transformation, with three venues now under the one roof to create one big party palace that will open in December.

On the ground floor is the Abercrombie’s incredible performance and club space, public bar and beer garden, which should flood a few elder millennials' brains with memories. The rave-cave of yesteryear will play host to some of the best party crews in Sydney – including House of Mince, Sweat it Out, Future Classic, Purple Sneakers and Motorik – to put on an incredible, curated roster of events. With the reopening comes a 24-hour licence, so expect some epic, non-stop parties.

Venture upstairs to Casa Rosa, a playful, late-night Italo-disco cocktail lounge and rooftop terrazza with DJs. Then sidle into the adjoining terraces, which expand the footprint of the new Abercrombie, for an aperitivo wine bar and shop, Lil Sis, also open until the early hours.

To mark the opening, the Abercrombie, FKA "Scabbers", is getting ready for a 36-hour party, kicking off at 5pm on December 23 and running non-stop until 5am on Christmas Day. Look forward to a packed line-up of some of Australia’s best tastemakers, including Mike Who, Andy Garvey, Ayebatonye and Dameeela.

Closing out the year, hit up a seven-day run of events from Boxing Day through to New Year's Day. International heavyweights Webbha and Jaytech (Anjunabeats) join a stacked NYD party; record label 'Sweat It Out' returns with its annual Sweaty Xmas, featuring a surprise list of the label's top talent; House Of Mince opens Boxing Day with an unmissable open-air queer extravaganza; while Motorik closes the year with a secret international headliner on NYE.

