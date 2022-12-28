Time Out says

Do you want nothing more than to get down n’ dancing on a Wednesday night? Look no further, we've got you covered. For more than 12 years, Birdcage has been a homing beacon for Sydney's queer women and a safe space for LGBTQIA+ folks to cut a rug. Formerly roosting at the dearly departed Sly Fox on Enmore Road, Birdcage is now bringing all the chicks to the yard mid-week up on King Street at the Bank.

This good time Newotwn pub is open for dancing from 8pm to 2am every Wednesday night, bringing free entry, glitzy fun and an assortment of DJs and drag hosts to spice up your mid-week. All you need to do is rock up, get rowdy to some quality dancey hits, and tell the weekend that they aren’t the only two days that get to have a good time.

Entry is free, and you can check for updates on their Facebook page.