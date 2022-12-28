Sydney
Birdcage at the Bank

Dancefloor at Birdcage
Photograph: Supplied/BirdcageDancefloor at Birdcage
Time Out says

Who said Wednesdays aren't a good time? This mid-week dance party says otherwise

Do you want nothing more than to get down n’ dancing on a Wednesday night? Look no further, we've got you covered. For more than 12 years, Birdcage has been a homing beacon for Sydney's queer women and a safe space for LGBTQIA+ folks to cut a rug. Formerly roosting at the dearly departed Sly Fox on Enmore Road, Birdcage is now bringing all the chicks to the yard mid-week up on King Street at the Bank. 

This good time Newotwn pub is open for dancing from 8pm to 2am every Wednesday night, bringing free entry, glitzy fun and an assortment of DJs and drag hosts to spice up your mid-week. All you need to do is rock up, get rowdy to some quality dancey hits, and tell the weekend that they aren’t the only two days that get to have a good time. 

Entry is free, and you can check for updates on their Facebook page

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.bankhotel.com.au/birdcage
Address:
The Bank Hotel
324 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.bankhotel.com.au
02 8568 1900
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 11am-1am; Thu 11am-2am; Fri, Sat 11am-4am; Sun 11am-midnight

Dates and times

