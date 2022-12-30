Time Out says

Spice up your life with this Inner West dance fest that doesn't discriminate (musically or otherwise)

Defining themselves as a genreless weekly dance party, this every-Friday-night affair takes the stage at Chippendale’s much loved Lord Gladstone Hotel. Sydney’s Inner West is built on a steadfast conviction to free-flowing creativity (and artisan mullets) and Bloom is no exception, with this dance event spotlighting two emerging artists and a fresh smash of DJs every week as the main musical event. With the doors opening at 7pm and the party going 'til late, Bloom is a good way to get down whilst simultaneously celebrating the work of Sydney’s freshest creative faces.

Plus, you're bound to get a sweet new musical suprise every week – variety is the spice of life, is it not?

This event is ticketed, and you can grab yourself a hall pass for $22 by clicking right here.









