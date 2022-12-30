Sydney
Timeout

Bloom at Lord Gladstone

  • Nightlife
  • Gladstone Hotel - Marrickville, Dulwich Hill
  1. People perform at Bloom at The Lord Gladstone
    Photograph: Supplied/The Lord Gladstone | Barley passable x Taj Ralph
  2. A performer at the Bloom event at The Lord Gladstone
    Photograph: Supplied/The Lord Gladstone | Lavrence
  3. Crowd gathers at the Bloom event at The Lord Gladstone
    Photograph: Supplied/The Lord Gladstone
Time Out says

Spice up your life with this Inner West dance fest that doesn't discriminate (musically or otherwise)

Defining themselves as a genreless weekly dance party, this every-Friday-night affair takes the stage at Chippendale’s much loved Lord Gladstone Hotel. Sydney’s Inner West is built on a steadfast conviction to free-flowing creativity (and artisan mullets) and Bloom is no exception, with this dance event spotlighting two emerging artists and a fresh smash of DJs every week as the main musical event. With the doors opening at 7pm and the party going 'til late, Bloom is a good way to get down whilst simultaneously celebrating the work of Sydney’s freshest creative faces.

Plus, you're bound to get a sweet new musical suprise every week – variety is the spice of life, is it not? 

This event is ticketed, and you can grab yourself a hall pass for $22 by clicking right here





Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.lordgladstone.com.au/
Address:
Gladstone Hotel - Marrickville
572 Marrickville Rd
Dulwich Hill
Sydney
2023
Contact:
www.gladstonehotel.com.au
02 9569 1249
Price:
$22
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-11pm; Thu 9am-12am; Fri-Sat 9am-1am; Sun 10am-10pm

Dates and times

