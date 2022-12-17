Sydney
Blueprint Saturdays at Kings Cross Hotel

  • Kings Cross Hotel, Potts Point
A drag queen and some ladies sipping drinks at the Kings Cross Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Kings Cross Hotel
Time Out says

Groove for 12 hours in three different rooms at the iconic Kings Cross Hotel with their Blueprint Saturdays' event

If you like submerging yourself in the melodic and hypnotising tones of techno, deep house and disco, you should probably give some thought to taking your sweet self to the iconic Kings Cross Hotel in Potts Point on Saturday night for their 12-hour dance party that features a colourful DJ lineup. This multi-room, multi-sound extravaganza starts off on the historic Kings Cross rooftop at 3pm, with the party spilling over into three different rooms and going until 3am. They say good things come in threes, and we reckon that a Saturday night spent out at Kings Cross is no exception. 

Blueprint Saturdays’ tickets are $27 each, and you can buy them here, while you can also geeze their weekly set lineups here

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.kingscrosshotel.com.au/blueprint-saturdays
Address:
Kings Cross Hotel
244-248 William St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2011
Contact:
www.kingscrosshotel.com.au
02 9331 9900
Price:
$27
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 10am-midnight; Sat 10am-1am; Sun noon-midnight

Dates and times

