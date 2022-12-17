Time Out says

If you like submerging yourself in the melodic and hypnotising tones of techno, deep house and disco, you should probably give some thought to taking your sweet self to the iconic Kings Cross Hotel in Potts Point on Saturday night for their 12-hour dance party that features a colourful DJ lineup. This multi-room, multi-sound extravaganza starts off on the historic Kings Cross rooftop at 3pm, with the party spilling over into three different rooms and going until 3am. They say good things come in threes, and we reckon that a Saturday night spent out at Kings Cross is no exception.

Blueprint Saturdays’ tickets are $27 each, and you can buy them here, while you can also geeze their weekly set lineups here.