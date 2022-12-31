Time Out says

Get down with house music, top DJs and fierce performers at Universal's weekly Saturday night party

As the name suggests, Déjà Vu is Fame Friday’s cosmic twin, greeting you from another, harder dimension. On Saturdays, the shirts come off and the music gets more intense. Taking place in the exact same venue on Oxford Street’s ‘Pink Mile’, this weekend dance party turns up the untz untz and takes glittery, lazer-spliced flight every Saturday night, with the party pumping from 9.30pm until 7am. Dance with iconic DJs spinning tribal, house and circuit beats and mind-bending performers in a LGBTQIA+ safe space that will make your weekend one to remember.

Doors open at 9pm, and entry is $25 on arrival.

Stay updated on their Instagram and Facebook pages.