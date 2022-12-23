Time Out says

Buckle in folks. Fame Fridays is Universal’s end-of-week upstairs dance party bonanza that is (possibly) guaranteed to wash away every single semblance of corporate displeasure accumulated during your working week. Coming in hot, every Friday night, this vibrant dance experience at one of Oxford Street’s most legendary queer clubs is rich with a variety of Sydney’s favourite drag queens, DJs and peformers serving camp classics and pop party anthems. Open from 9.30pm until the wee hours of the morning, entry is $20 at the door.

Learn more about the drag queen, DJ and performance lineups on their Facebook page.