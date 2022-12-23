Sydney
Timeout

Fame Fridays at Universal

  • Nightlife
  • Universal, Darlinghurst
  1. A group of drag queens perform at Fame Fridays at Universal
    Photograph: Supplied/Fame Fridays
  2. A group of friends and a drag queen pose for a photo at Fame Fridays at Universal
    Photograph: Supplied/Fame Fridays
  3. A group of drag queens perform at Fame Fridays at Universal
    Photograph: Supplied/Fame Fridays
Universal's upstairs nightclub is throwing a glittery Friday night party, every Friday night

Buckle in folks. Fame Fridays is Universal’s end-of-week upstairs dance party bonanza that is (possibly) guaranteed to wash away every single semblance of corporate displeasure accumulated during your working week. Coming in hot, every Friday night, this vibrant dance experience at one of Oxford Street’s most legendary queer clubs is rich with a variety of Sydney’s favourite drag queens, DJs and peformers serving camp classics and pop party anthems. Open from 9.30pm until the wee hours of the morning, entry is $20 at the door. 

Learn more about the drag queen, DJ and performance lineups on their Facebook page. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/universal/fame-fridays-universal-nightclub/828386074427328/
Address:
Universal
85-91 Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.universal.sydney
02 8080 7065
Price:
$20

Dates and times

