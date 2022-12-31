Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Homemade Saturdays at Home

  • Nightlife
  • Home, Darling Harbour
  1. Homemade Saturdays at Home the Venue
    Photograph: Supplied/Home the Venue
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Homemade Saturdays at Home the Venue
    Photograph: Supplied/Home the Venue
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience a motley cocktail of dance sounds overlooking Darling Harbour with Home's Saturday night party event

Some Saturday nights call exclusively for a motley cocktail of dance, hip hop, house, R'n'B, EDM and hard party tunes – which is where Cockle Bay’s very own Home Bar’s Saturday night event Homemade Saturdays comes into play. If you are down with whatever kind of beat, as long as you can move your feet, take yourself to Home every Saturday for an electric party experience overlooking the water. 

Tickets range from $11-$40, with a big list of add-ons available, including getting your very own VIP suite, fit for only the biggest ballers. Doors open at 8pm, and you can buy tickets here

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.homesydney.com/
Address:
Home
1 Wheat Rd
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9266 0600
Price:
$11-$40
Opening hours:
9pm-6am

Dates and times

8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
8:00 pmHome $11-$40
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.