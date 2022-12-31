Time Out says

Some Saturday nights call exclusively for a motley cocktail of dance, hip hop, house, R'n'B, EDM and hard party tunes – which is where Cockle Bay’s very own Home Bar’s Saturday night event Homemade Saturdays comes into play. If you are down with whatever kind of beat, as long as you can move your feet, take yourself to Home every Saturday for an electric party experience overlooking the water.

Tickets range from $11-$40, with a big list of add-ons available, including getting your very own VIP suite, fit for only the biggest ballers. Doors open at 8pm, and you can buy tickets here.