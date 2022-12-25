Time Out says

Sunday ain’t always the Lord’s day in Sydneytown, and that’s mostly because of the fact that this insane kickon party event exists on Home’s rooftop in the witching hours when the rest of the city is asleep.

Morning Glory is a Sunday morning afterparty that runs from 5am at Cockle Bay Wharf for all the revellers who aren’t willing to begin a kebab-heavy home slog just yet. Awash with tropical red bulls and party bops more caffeinated than any hard macchiato, this kickon is definitely more stimulating than sitting in a stranger’s living room at dawn with cold Maccas chips on your lap.

You can grab yourself a ticket from $27 here, or try your luck at the door (on the morning).