Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Morning Glory at Home

  • Nightlife
  • Home, Darling Harbour
  1. A group of people dance in the early hours of Sunday morning at Home
    Photograph: Supplied/Morning Glory
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A person parties at Home's Morning Glory
    Photograph: Supplied/Morning Glory
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Take your Saturday kickons to another level at Home's Sunday morning afterparty

Sunday ain’t always the Lord’s day in Sydneytown, and that’s mostly because of the fact that this insane kickon party event exists on Home’s rooftop in the witching hours when the rest of the city is asleep.

Morning Glory is a Sunday morning afterparty that runs from 5am at Cockle Bay Wharf for all the revellers who aren’t willing to begin a kebab-heavy home slog just yet. Awash with tropical red bulls and party bops more caffeinated than any hard macchiato, this kickon is definitely more stimulating than sitting in a stranger’s living room at dawn with cold Maccas chips on your lap. 

You can grab yourself a ticket from $27 here, or try your luck at the door (on the morning). 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.homesydney.com/
Address:
Home
1 Wheat Rd
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9266 0600
Price:
$27
Opening hours:
9pm-6am

Dates and times

5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
5:00 amHome $27
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.