R'n'B Fridays Club at Marquee

People dancing in a busy nightclub
Photograph: Supplied/Marquee Sydney
Time Out says

Roll to endless R'n'B at Marquee's Friday night party every week

If you vibe dancing to an endless R'n'B mix with hundreds of other like-minded musical revellers in a bougie nightclub reminiscent of Vegas, then Marquee’s Friday night R'n'B dance party may be just the thing for you. Situated at the Star Casino in Pyrmont, you can get down to a variety of headlining DJs, with old (and new) school hip hop and R'n'B beats kicking off all the way right up 'til 5am. 

This event is ticketed, with prices ranging from between $24-$35 depending on how far in advance you buy, and what time on the night you decide to come. You can buy tickets every week right here.

Doors open at 10pm, and entry is via Pirrama Road. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
marqueesydney.com
Address:
Marquee Sydney
80 Pyrmont St
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.marqueesydney.com
1800 700 700
Price:
$24-$35
Opening hours:
Fri-Sat 10.30pm-4.30am, Sun 7pm-1am

Dates and times

