If you vibe dancing to an endless R'n'B mix with hundreds of other like-minded musical revellers in a bougie nightclub reminiscent of Vegas, then Marquee’s Friday night R'n'B dance party may be just the thing for you. Situated at the Star Casino in Pyrmont, you can get down to a variety of headlining DJs, with old (and new) school hip hop and R'n'B beats kicking off all the way right up 'til 5am.

This event is ticketed, with prices ranging from between $24-$35 depending on how far in advance you buy, and what time on the night you decide to come. You can buy tickets every week right here.

Doors open at 10pm, and entry is via Pirrama Road.