Eight courses celebrating all things Peking duck and Burgundy, sign us up

The unofficial Sydney home of Peking duck, Lotus at the Galeries, is hosting an exclusive event, where Chinese and French classics collide. The duck and Burgundy event will be a night filled with delicious food, wine and tranquillity that will showcase the skills and talents of the duck masters at Lotus, creating a drool-worthy experience that's not to be missed.

The eight-course degustation will highlight all things Peking duck, with a touch of theatre and tradition as it is served tableside. There will be a host of other dishes available on the night that flex culinary muscles and illustrate how flavours from polar opposites can harmonise. Four Burgundies have been selected to pair with the courses at $185 per person, or classic pairings are available for just $150 per person. Two sittings are available, either 6:15pm or 8pm.

Head to the Lotus at the Galeries website here to book your ticket for this one-night-only experience.

