A.P Town

  Restaurants
  Newtown
A large loaf of bread coming out of an oven
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

One of Sydney's most sustainable and innovative bakeries has found a new home in Newtown

After original plans to open up shop in a heritage sandstone building in Darlinghurst back in 2021 got put on hold, A.P Bakery – the bakery of the moment by Ester head chef Mat Lindsay, Reuben Hills’ Russell Beard, and Ping Jin Ng of Paramount House Hotel and Paramount Coffee Project – has finally found its first solo, bricks and mortar home in Newtown.

The A.P team launched with no fixed address and quickly sent Sydney into a carb induced frenzy of crisp bacon sandwiches, pastrami pies and buckwheat and dark-chocolate croissants after it took over the rooftop of Paramount House Hotel. Now the pastry pundits are slinging all of their butter folded, sky high puffed and glazed goods to the Inner West at large at A.P Town, in a tiny warehouse space just near the Marly. 

If you've somehow missed A.P's astronomical rise in recent times, here's the lowdown. Lindsay, Beard and Ng are dedicated to the use of sustainable, heritage grains and produce, and even have their own flour mill on-site to ensure you're getting the freshest (and best) baked goods on every level. After their popularity gained momentum at the Carriageworks Markets, the team have been slowly expanding and ensuring quality is uncompromised while continuing to support local farmers and producers. If you find yourself in the inevitable line at the new Newtown outpost, it'll be well worth the wait when you take your first bite of that pain au chocolat. 

Check out what the A.P team have been up to over at Paramount House.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
1a Bucknell Street
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.apbakery.com.au
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 7:30am-2:30pm
