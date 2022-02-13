Time Out says

A team of all-stars has come together on Paramount House to bring the best of the bread world to life

Possibly the decade's most mystery-shrouded bakery, All Purpose Bakery aka A.P. Bakery, has been teasing the opening of a bricks-and-mortar outlet for months, and until recently, has only been available at the counters of Reuben Hills and Paramount Coffee Project. At long last, the star-studded bakery has found its permanent home atop Surry Hills' Paramount House Hotel.

Founders Ping Jin Ng (Paramount House, Golden Age, Paramount House Hotel) Russell Beard (Reuben Hills, Paramount Coffee Project, Paramount House Hotel), chef Mat Lindsay (Ester, Poly) and head baker Dougal Muffet open A.P. House Thursday to Sunday for breakfast and lunch.

The licensed all–weather rooftop terrace is serving up a selection of viennoiseries (fancy pastries) that change daily, pizzas and breads made from ancient and artisanal grains from custom racks and croissants stuffed to the brim with LP's Quality Meats ham with gruyere cheese. You also have the option to build your own breakfast of pizza bianca, toast, artfully presented avocado, muesli, omelettes, the baker's breakfast of soft boiled eggs and whipped bottarga, cracked corn congee, green goddess salad, the A.P. Burger and more sandwiches than you can poke a stick at.

What's breakfast without a little something special in your cup? The team of course, are serving up their house Paramount coffee beans but start your day right with the extensive list of wild and wacky Latta Vino wines, Wildflower sour ales or Hawke's Brewing lager.