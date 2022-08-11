Time Out says

Grab an absolute bargain with dumplings for just 24 cents at this Aldi pop-up dumpling truck

Grab your pocket change, gang! Off the back off the success of its pop-up wine and cheese bar, Aldi is back at it again with a food truck serving up super-cheap dumplings for one night only. On Friday, August 12, the Aldi truck will be serving up a takeaway dinner for just $1.44 – that’s a family of four fed for just $5.76. That's a bloody bargain in anyone's book.

The truck will be open from 5-7pm (or while stocks last) in the Aldi Bankstown Central car park, with hungry Sydneysiders able to swing by to pick up a box of six delicious dumplings, including fan-favourites prawn gyoza and a tasty new addition, chicken dumplings – all for less than a two bucks.

As if a basement bargain wasn't good enough, all proceeds from the pop-up will be going towards Aldi's national charity partner, Camp Quality, supporting kids facing cancer.

If you live under a rock and happened to miss it, last month Aldi hosted a super-limited run wine and cheese pop-up where glasses of vino were just 83 cents, gin for just over a dollar, and cheese portions for just 90 cents. In these trying times, it's nice when a little spare change can finally go a long way.

Check out the full details at the Aldi website.

