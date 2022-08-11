Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aldi's Pop-Up Dumpling Truck

  • Restaurants, Chinese
Aldi Dumpling Truck
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Grab an absolute bargain with dumplings for just 24 cents at this Aldi pop-up dumpling truck

Grab your pocket change, gang! Off the back off the success of its pop-up wine and cheese bar, Aldi is back at it again with a food truck serving up super-cheap dumplings for one night only. On Friday, August 12, the Aldi truck will be serving up a takeaway dinner for just $1.44 – that’s a family of four fed for just $5.76. That's a bloody bargain in anyone's book.

The truck will be open from 5-7pm (or while stocks last) in the Aldi Bankstown Central car park, with hungry Sydneysiders able to swing by to pick up a box of six delicious dumplings, including fan-favourites prawn gyoza and a tasty new addition, chicken dumplings – all for less than a two bucks. 

As if a basement bargain wasn't good enough, all proceeds from the pop-up will be going towards Aldi's national charity partner, Camp Quality, supporting kids facing cancer. 

If you live under a rock and happened to miss it, last month Aldi hosted a super-limited run wine and cheese pop-up where glasses of vino were just 83 cents, gin for just over a dollar, and cheese portions for just 90 cents. In these trying times, it's nice when a little spare change can finally go a long way.

Check out the full details at the Aldi website.

Squeezing every penny? Then you'll love our list of the best cheap eats in Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.aldiunpacked.com.au/takeaway-for-1-44-per-person-its-possible-at-aldi-aldi-australia-opens-takeaway-dumpling-truck-for-a-friday-dumpling-dinner-with-a-truly-aldi-price-tag/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.