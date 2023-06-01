Stop off for a slap-up lunch in Springwood at Arrana. If you’re in the mood to really spoil yourself, go for a multi-course menu, which marries bush ingredients such as finger lime, bunya nut, aniseed myrtle and Kakadu plum with influences from both Western and Eastern traditions.
Arrana
Time Out says
Arrana is an award-winning restaurant in Springwood, in the Blue Mountains
Details
- Address:
- 9-12, 125 Macquarie Rd
- Springwood
- Blue Mountains
- 2777
- Contact:
- View Website
- (02) 4751 5159
- Opening hours:
- Wed-Thu 5.30-11pm; Fri-Sat 11.30am-4pm & 6-10pm
