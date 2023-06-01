Sydney
Arrana

Arrana is an award-winning restaurant in Springwood, in the Blue Mountains

Stop off for a slap-up lunch in Springwood at Arrana. If you’re in the mood to really spoil yourself, go for a multi-course menu, which marries bush ingredients such as finger lime, bunya nut, aniseed myrtle and Kakadu plum with influences from both Western and Eastern traditions.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
9-12, 125 Macquarie Rd
Springwood
Blue Mountains
2777
Contact:
View Website
(02) 4751 5159
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 5.30-11pm; Fri-Sat 11.30am-4pm & 6-10pm
