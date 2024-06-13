Time Out says

A feel-good Euro diner by a bunch of mates who have worked at killer Sydney spots Ragazzi, Fabbrica, Yellow and Lola's Italian & Bar is coming to Redfern

What do you get when you combine four mates who have worked at some of Sydney’s hottest restaurants, a cracking home in Redfern (the former palace of The Sunshine Inn, which closes this month, RIP), and feel-good Euro vibes? You get Attenzione Food & Wine, that’s what. The fun and breezy diner is slated to open its doors this July, bringing yum plates and top-notch vino to Redfern Street. Safe to say it’s got our attention.

Attenzione Food & Wine is headed up by childhood friends and former workmates Felix Colman (part-owner and operator of Ragazzi and Fabbrica), Toby Davis (ex-Yellow restaurant manager), Toby Stansfield (ex-Lola’s, The Old Fitz, and Fabbrica), and Dexter Kim (freelance photographer and videographer, ex-Buffet Digital).

The team says you can expect to find an approachable and upbeat restaurant with lots of personality, with a focus on simple food, done really well. Oh, and great vino, of course.

Colman said: “Attenzione is the culmination of many years of friendship and experience combined with our very genuine love for great food, wine, and all-around great hospitality. We know what makes a restaurant experience memorable, and we know what makes you want to return.”

The Mediterranean menu will feature lots of share plates and things to snack on, like gnocco fritto with beef, ‘vitello tonnato’ and bowls of delicious pasta. As for the vino list, we’re told the guys have a crush on the Italian red varietal nebbiolo – so there will be a whole section dedicated to the stuff – as well as ace drops from Burgundy and the Piedmont region.

Wondering about the name? We were too. Well, one of their friend’s Italian mothers used to yell “ATTENZIONE!” every time a tall and handsome man walked past, in hope that her daughter would fall in love with one of them (fair). It became a running in-joke, so when it came time to open a Euro-leaning restaurant and wine bar, Attenzione fit like a glove.

See you in July!

Time Out tip: While you're in Redfern, swing by Arcadia for a pre- or post-dinner tipple. It's one of our fave bars in town.

