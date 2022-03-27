Time Out says

Kiss your real-estate dreams goodbye, avocado lovers! Cuckoo Callay has teamed up with Australian Avocados to shepard in the avocado season. The Surry Hills café will be turning green with a very special avo-menu, from March 18-27.

The pun-tastic dishes range from the 'You're everything I avo wanted', a Shepard avo French toast with Shepard avocado mascarpone, lemon meringue, lemon curd and caramelised white chocolate topped with Shepard avocado ice cream. If you fancy a more classic take, have a crack at the cutesy 'You’re the avo to my toast’'– sliced Shepard avocado, vegemite dukkah and a slice of sourdough. And if you really want to destabilise the market, opt for a 'Move in the ripe direction' with sliced Shepard avocado, salmon gravlax, avocado goat cheese and pickled beetroot served on a toasted bagel.

According to incredibly niche research by Australian Avocados, 82 per cent of Aussies surveyed said they wanted to try cooking with avocados at home. So if you're feeling inspired, the chefs at Cuckoo Callay have created a whole load of step-by-step recipes that you can smash out in your own kitchen.

