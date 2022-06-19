An all-women run pop-up is coming to Marrickville

Time Out says

Hell yeah, girls to the front! An all-women run pop-up of deliciousness is coming to everyone's favourite Americana diner, Valentina's. Co-founded by Rising Sun Workshop's chef, Ellie Hayes O'Brien and restaurant manager/total delight, Bec Shave, this monthly marathon of skill and hospitality, lovingly dubbed 'BABS' is a creative outlet for women in the industry.

Named for the woman who said “I arrived in Hollywood without having my nose fixed, my teeth capped, or my name changed”, Barbra Striesand, aka BABS, the patron saint of

BadAssBitcheS and we are here for it, ladies.

After moving away from the idea of opening a business, Hayes O'Brien and Shave realised together that they needed to scratch a creative itch that had arisen during Sydney’s extended lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. Having worked together for years, the pair quickly realised that their “almost telepathic” professional relationship was something rare to come across in their industry and needed to be treasured and nourished. To do so, the two Inner West hospo heroes raised a glass or two together, off the clock, and bonded over booze, food, and a love of what they do.

BABS emerges as a monthly restaurant event, a space for those working, living and enjoying Sydney’s good food and good booze culture, striving to champion the prominence of female-led kitchens and dining rooms. We're super excited that BABS seems poised to be as much a food experience as it is a movement to recognise the incredible and often overlooked work that women do for the hospitality industry.

The inaugural event will be held on June 19 at Marrickville's Valentina's and will bring to the table a full, Mexican, regional, home-style menu in partnership with Mariana Escalera Beverido (the Alex). Look out for rump cap tacos, pork pozole, palm heart tostados and a full vegan and pescatarian menu. There will be two sittings, the first at 5:30-7pm and the second at 7:30-9pm. Tickets are available to buy here and will include a drink on arrival, four courses, and some of the best damn service you're likely to see 'round these parts.

Who run the world? Girls. But also, our beautiful non-binary folk. We see you and we love you.