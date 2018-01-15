Time Out says

Turns out pretty much every café in the city has been underdressing for breakfast, which is obvious now that Baby Coffee Co has swanned into the coffee game clad in pink suede, making everyone else look like they’re wearing activewear by comparison. This is one good looking spot for some breakfast booze, which makes their offer of bottomless (within sensible RSA reason, folks) Mimosas for $20 all the sweeter. It’s usually the classic orange juice and sparkling combo, but on lucky days you might get a blushing watermelon juice instead.

If it’s too early to be hitting the sauce, they make a house soda that comes in a Malibu Barbie pink but defies expectations. They make it with nine kinds of root vegetables, including sweet potato and beetroot, and the gently earthy sweetness combined with sage makes for a soft drink with surprising depth of character.

Staying on colour theme, you can ignore everything Happy Health Harold ever taught you and order a pink sprinkled doughnut, brought in from Donut Papi, and then commit to your rebel lifestyle by getting them cap it with soft serve.

At the other end of the spectrum, the breakfast plate is a bit too clean living – why wouldn’t you serve a roast mushroom warm? Correct the curve with shoestring fries sprinkled in grated cheese and cracked black pepper.

Broccoli florets on top of a pasta with a bacon and tomato sauce seem like an afterthought, and the properly sour sourdough toast under a very festive smashed avo could see more grill time to carry the pesto, orange, radish, tomato and cauliflower to your mouth. This is the sort of menu where it pays to indulge yourself. Next time we’ll opt for the beautifully presented cinnamon hotcakes, or just order multiple rounds of pastries pimped with soft serve. Who’s going to stop you?