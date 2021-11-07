Time Out Says

A New York style if-you-know-you-know wine bar by the team who brought us Corretto Dee Why is coming to a quiet laneway in Manly, opening Wednesday, November 17.

Follow the neon wine bottle to Banco Manly, the intimate 32 seat venue by Kurtis Bosley (CBK Hospitality Group) specialises in modern British fare by executive chef Dan Webb (ex Annata, ex O Bar and Dining), low intervention wine, and creative, food-focused cocktails.

Venue manager, Rhys Masterson will bring his wealth of knowledge to the beachside suburb, where diners will be treated to comfortable high-end dining backed by old-school hospitality. Taking the reins of the bar, Jacopo Montis (ex Zephyr, Corretto) will be focusing heavily on culinary style cocktails including a truffle butter bevy with Hennessy VS, Mr Black coffee liqueur, salted licorice and smoked caramel.

The seasonal menu will change with the market but the opening menu has some super traditional share plates of confit duck and foie gras pie, ham hock terrine, and lamb shoulder croquette. Currently open Wed-Sun from 5pm, the team will look to extend the hours into summer.