Timeout

Bar Patrón

  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
Time Out says

The team behind Rockpool also sling empanadas and top-shelf tequila

Five bucks doesn’t get you much these days. An oat cap, perhaps. So, we’ve got some good news for you: Circular Quay’s cracking Mexican restaurant Bar Patrón will be slinging $5 tacos all day every Tuesday, and it kicks off on July 4. Think fresh house-made tortillas loaded with big flavours and fresh ingredients, ready to jazz up your Tuesdays.

Come on down for lunch or dinner and get stuck into four types of tacos: pork al pastor with charred pineapple salsa, pickled red onions and coriander; grilled fish with pineapple chutney, cabbage slaw and Mexican cocktail sauce; chicken tinga with onion and coriander salsa, radish, queso fresco and coriander; and portobello mushroom and poblano (a mild chilli) with coriander and lime yoghurt and avocado. Each Tuesday there’ll also be a wildcard option, like lobster and mango salsa, and crisp duck with spicy plum sauce.

Pair your tacos with a Classic or Spicy Margarita, which are $12 each during Patrón Hour, from 5-6pm every weekday. 

You can make a booking here so you don’t miss any of the taco action. See ya on Tuesdays.

Read on for our original write-up of Bar Patrón from 2018. 

*****

Circular Quay now has a restaurant bar serving up swanky Margaritas and red hot modern Mexican eats. Neil Perry and head chef Pamela Valdes (who learned to cook from her grandma growing up in Xalapa, Mexico) have created a menu that's focused around freshly pressed corn tortillas and fiery salsas. You'll also be able to order up soups and small plates, enmolada con pollo (mole chicken enchilladas) and taco platters to share.

The flouncy interiors of the former Café Ananas are no where to be seen and in its place you'll find a fit out inspired by grand Mexican haciendas, complemented by views of Circular Quay and the Harbour Bridge.  

As the name gives away the drinks will be focused around Patrón, with limited and rare bottles available. Alongside the signature Margarita, you'll also find Mexican soda spiked Palomas and a splashy number dubbed the Millionaire Margarita (made tableside with Gran Patrón Platinum tequila).

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
2 Phillip St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9259 5624
Opening hours:
Daily noon-late
