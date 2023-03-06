Sydney
Barmilano

  • Restaurants
  • Maroubra
  1. A chic green bar at Barmilano with velvet seats and hanging lights
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Delicious Italian food at Barmilano
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. The outside bar at Barmilano
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Delicious Spritzes food at Barmilano
    Photograph: Supplied
  5. The garden terrace at Barmilano
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Soak up the gorgeous beachside views and Mediterranean vibes at Maroubra’s new Italian restaurant and aperitivo bar

With rolling blue waves, windswept dunes, wild bushland and a rocky headland, it’s fair to say Maroubra Beach is one of Sydney’s best shorelines. (And it’s nowhere near as busy as nearby Bondi, which let’s face it, is a massive plus.) In fact, Time Out Sydney loves Maroubra Beach so much it’s in our top ten. So, we were pretty excited to see that Barmilano, a new Italian inspired restaurant and bar, has just opened its doors right by the gorgeous stretch of sand.

The name comes from the merging of two cultures: Maroubra, representing the magnificent coastline and seaside living in Australia, and the Valtellina Valley in Northern Italy, with spectacular mountains and alpine cooking steeped in tradition and Italian warmth. Owners, Georgette Unger, a Maroubran and Patrick Agostinelli from Valtellina are both proud locals of Maroubra. The duo wanted to create a relaxed yet elegant seaside venue that’s suited for weddings, christenings, milestone events and special celebrations as much as it is for a post-surf beer and pizza. And they’ve done it.

A sprawling 200-seat restaurant and bar, Barmilano features four dining spaces including a chic aperitivo bar with international and local drops, and a main dining room where you can feast on authentic dishes such as prosciutto and melon, burrata with oxheart tomato and basil, pappardelle with lamb ragù, and spaghetti with tiger prawns, shellfish bisque and lemon. There’s also a garden terrace ideal for laidback family get-togethers; and the sun deck, where you can relax in the afternoon sunshine with a Spritz in hand.

Come on down for live music on Sunday lunch and sunset sessions in the late afternoon with chilled house beats. Barmilano is now open Wednesday to Sunday for dinners, and open for lunch Friday to Sunday. Come to Maroubra for a surf, and stay for a drink and dinner at Barmilano. Make a booking here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Barmilano

Details

Address:
198-202 Marine Parade
Sydney
2035
Contact:
View Website
+61 (02) 8068 8944
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 5-8.30pm; Fri-Sat noon-9pm; Sun noon-7.30pm
