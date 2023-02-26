Time Out says

Alright folks, buckle up, because we've got a spicy story for you. It all started in Nashville when Kiwi-born chef Morgan McGlone got a taste of the city’s famous 'hot chicken' while doing a fine-dining cooking stint over there. He brought that crave-worthy flavour back to Australia and opened the first Belles Hot Chicken in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

The mouth-watering chicken, great drinks menu, vinyl tunes and party vibes were a recipe for success, and Belles developed a cult following. They brought low-key versions of the place to Sydney (Barangaroo and the Tramsheds), but now – drumroll please – they're finally opening Sydney’s first full-restaurant-style joint in Circular Quay on March 3.

You can get your hands on all your Belles favourites: wings, drumsticks, tenders and even buffalo cauliflower. Each of those will be available in the signature flavours: chicken salt, original, traveller, hot and really f**kin hot. You better bring a fire extinguisher.

There are also Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, tasty sides, and "heaving share plates" for those coming in a group.

Hot chicken goes well with cold beer, of course, so you can wash down your chook with a Belles Original Draught – or take it up a notch with the Pappy Van Winkle 15yo shot (going for a casual $85 a pop), or the Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, because, according to McGlone, chicken and Champagne is also a perfect match. There’s also a special canned cocktail, a Rakija and Tonic, created by the inner-west legends at Baba’s Place.

The venue is decked out in warm tones, cork detailing, neon galore, vintage tiles, and even a merch vending machine. But the real kicker? You'll have prime views of Sydney Harbour. And they've got plenty of natural light to keep your Instagram game strong, while DJ decks and a chrome ceiling complete the party atmosphere.

Belles is giving 100 lucky folks the chance to experience the new joint before the ribbon’s cut. This spicy preview is on March 2, and you better sign up fast (before Tuesday, February 28) because spots are limited.

"If you think you know chicken in Sydney, it's time for a reset," says managing director Joss-Jenner Leuthart. “Belles Circular Quay feels like a real coming of age for our eight-year-old brand. Off are the training wheels, it's full noise from here. We think of Belles as a social lubricant and fried chicken as a social equaliser – a place to kick back, dig in, chill out or party-up. We're for all of it and everyone.”

Head on over to Belles Circular Quay to indulge in this hot chick.

