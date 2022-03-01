Time Out says

Joining the wave of Omakases washing over Sydney comes Besuto, a tiny twelve-seater in a historic CBD laneway. Besuto in its essence, is an immersive culinary experience which takes your taste buds down a tantalizing road, into the world of traditional and innovative Japanese culture and food.

Behind the Besuto offering is Joel Best, previously of Bondi’s Best — the North Bondi fish and chipper that had a cult following until its closure in 2019. He’s now co-owner and part-time chef at the pint-sized Japanese diner in the Rocks. Best's co-owner is Finnish celebrity chef Tomi Björck - an award-winning restaurateur and entrepreneur, commanding eight restaurants in Helsinki. But of course, it's the head chef who really defines the Omakase experience, and at Besuto, it's sushi-master Hirofumi Fujita. The trio make for a formidable team, who only cater to three sittings per day.

The rare seats are worth the wait, however, with 18 courses covering everything from miso-marinated toothfish to a Japanese riff on steak frites that pairs wagyu eye fillet, white miso potato and caviar. The star of the show, unsurprisingly, is nigiri; bite-sized beds of short-grained rice seasoned with rice wine vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt, topped with some of the best fish money can buy.

Supporting roles are played by a truly stellar Japanese whiskey line-up – a painstaking selection of over 20 of the island nation's top drams. Best says: "Japanese whiskey, in my opinion, is the best whiskey in the world. They pride themselves on the tradition and the quality of the water, the malt used and how they blend each particular flavour. Like most things Japanese it is about precision."