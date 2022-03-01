The ultimate guide to Sydney's best omakase diners

Chef's table-style dining has for years been a highly sought-after experience, combining the prestige of snagging one of only a handful of seats with the liberation of putting yourself in the hands of a master, come what may. In recent months, the Japanese version, aka "omakase", has well and truly established itself in the Sydney dining scene. Course after course is presented to diners respectfully waiting along the bar, tailored to the individual, with recipes changing seasonally — or in some cases, daily — depending on the chef’s whim and the diner’s preference.

Meaning “I’ll leave it to you”, omakase experiences are not new to Australian shores, with eateries like Chaco Bar delighting visitors since 2014. However, this theatrical style of dining has finally entered the mainstream with new omakases seemingly opening weekly in Sydney.

Usually ranging from five to 20 courses, and rarely with more than 12 diners at a time, omakase-style dining isn’t the place to catch up with friends over a bottle of wine, but rather a once-in-a-while way for foodies to indulge. If you’re on the hunt for a truly special eating experience, omakase is the thing for you – who needs dinner and a show when dinner is the show? However, with the maximum number of punters per sitting usually remaining in the single digits, omakases will often have very long waitlists, and some only release reservations once a month, so you’ll need to have some lightning reflexes when a spot becomes available. So you know where to look, we’ve rounded up the best omakase diners in Sydney. On your marks, get set, book!