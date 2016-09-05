Sydney
Bistro Guillaume (CLOSED)

Photograph: Nikki To
Australia’s favourite French chef opens up in the CBD

Bistro Guillaume is the new, more casual offering from Guillaume Brahimi, everyone’s favourite Frenchie. It’s open for breakfast and lunch six days a week, and dinner on Saturday nights. From October onwards, dinner will be available six nights a week. The menu is traditional French bistro fare, like steak tartare and classic cheese soufflés, but with a bit of a twist. The soufflé for example can be made giant for groups of four, so you can all dig in together, and there’s a toastie on the bar menu with our name on it: Iggy’s sourdough – “the best bread in Australia,” Brahimi tells us – stuffed with Holy Goat cheese, and served with chips and mixed leaves. WANT.

It’s a beautiful, blue and black toned space designed by Blainey North, who is more known for her hotel and private dwelling work than anything else – this is her first restaurant design. There’s a private dining room lined with walls of wine that looks like the setting for a meeting of the Shark Tankers. And it’s all within the foyer of the Suncorp skyscraper, handily just by Wynyard station.

And speaking of handy, there’s a pâtisserie inset into the space, for takeaway or sit-in. We got the first taste of all the delicious cakes on offer, so read all about that (ridiculously fun) experience here. But the thing we’re losing our mind over is this: they’re doing Iggy’s sourdough. Not sure why this is exciting? Until now, we’ve only been able to get the bread – Sydney’s best, we’d wager – from the bakery itself in Bronte, and for many of us that is a trek and a half. Now it’s right by the station, we need never eat substandard sourdough again.

Guillaume has brought the mountain to us.

Freya Herring

Address:
259
Suncorp
George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
bistroguillaumesydney.com.au
02 8622 9555
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-late; Sat 5pm-late
