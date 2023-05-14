Time Out says

Say hello, bonjour or konnichiwa to the newly opened French and Japanese-inspired Bistro Nido. As the latest addition to Devon Hospitality Group’s impressive portfolio of fusion eateries – which includes Devon Cafe, Dopa Donburi and Milk Bar and Tsukiyo – Bistro Nido marks the group’s first foray into the world of classic French cuisine, but still with their signature Japanese touch.

Hidden in Regent Place (just a short walk from the QVB), this restaurant is darker, more sophisticated and smaller than its siblings (it has just 40 seats), offering an intimate setting for your next dinner date. Like the food, Nido’s interiors embrace the timeless charm of a French bistro, but with Japanese accents dotted throughout.

'Nido’ meaning ‘twice-cooked’ in Japanese imparts the idea of taking the extra step to ensure quality both on and off the plate. As for what will land on your plate – it's a European-inspired menu of French classics, with a playful and fresh take thanks to Japanese techniques and condiments.

Head chef Andrew Lee and executive chef Zachary Tan were guided by the idea of ‘cuisine du marche’, meaning ‘cooking from the market’. They embrace seasonality, with standout share plates including prosciutto and gruyere croquettes; buckwheat galette with twice-cooked confit duck leg; aged southern bluefin tuna crudo with white soy; and hibachi grilled Murray cod with saffron soubise (cream sauce) and potato mille-feuille (a French pastry that’s traditionally filled with vanilla cream).

Of course, no French bistro is complete without steak frites, which Nido serves on the bone with shoestring fries. The French also love their foie gras, and you can add this French delicacy to a half or whole-roasted duck breast, which is dry-aged for 14 days and served with pickled Kyoho grape and jus. You’ll be equally impressed by Nido’s dry-aged specialties, including a 14-day dry-aged Wagyu tri trip; a 28-day dry-aged 1.2kg rib eye on the bone; and a five-day dry-aged whole yellow belly flounder, which is cooked on coals and paired with fermented chilli butter.

When it comes to dessert, pastry chef Markus Andrew gives French patisseries a run for their money, with seasonal crêpe suzette, classic crème caramel and vegan blancmange (think of it like a French version of pana cotta).

The French love a good glass of vino, and Bistro Nido’s concise and approachable wine list focuses on classic French wine regions, along with French varietals made in Australia like Pinot Blanc and Mourvedre. For special occasions, Nido houses a revolving reserve list with only one or two bottles of each wine held in stock at a time. (You’ll want to save this insider knowledge for your next celebration or ‘treat yourself’ moment).

If you're in the mood for an aperitif, Nido’s got two pages of them, plus a small selection of cocktails, such as their signature Nido de L’amour with Sloe gin, homemade gooseberry jam, kaffir lime juice and fresh apple juice, or Coco des Caraibes with coconut fat-washed rye whiskey, vermouth, PX sherry, Malibu, Mr Black and Fernet Branca.

Raise your glasses to the charming Bistro Nido and say bon appétit and itadakimasu, as you experience classic French dining with a Japanese twist.