It’s hard not to like the Southern Highlands; it seems that just about everybody you know is at least a little bit smitten thanks to rolling green hills, wild coastlines and real cottagecore energy. Bowral in particular draws our envy: those beautiful tree-lined streets, the charming high street,

those oh so pretty country estates with their grand entrances, everlong driveways and impossibly manicured front gardens. Sure it’s a little posh and grandiose but there’s nothing really wrong with that. One of these rather posh and fancy looking buildings is the Berida Hotel, located just off the main street. A beautifully restored 1920s boutique hotel that was initially a private residence.

Bistro Sociale is the showpiece of the Berida Hotel, and what a beautiful showpiece it is. As you enter through the double doors there is a lounge area with fireplace to your left and the main bar to your right. The restaurant is divided into three separate dining spaces, creating a sense of intimacy and different mood in each area. Floor to ceiling windows allow natural light to flood in and tables are set comfortably apart. It all feels like a throwback to a bygone era, with period-style chandeliers and white tablecloths completing the high society vibe.

The Gin Trading Co is the bar accompanying Bistro Sociale, and the gin list here is incredible: page after page of Australian gin is followed by even more pages of imported gin. With over 100 different gins on offer (most of these Australian-made) plus an impressive range of tonics and garnishes, this really is Gin Heaven. Fear not if gin ain’t your thing, it ain’t no thang - try the Barrel Aged PX Negroni for a richer take on the all-time classic or ask the friendly bar team for your favourite tipple and if they have the ingredients on hand, they’ll happily shake or stir it up for you. The wine-list shows hearty support for local producers with a number of by-the-glass options coming from the Southern Highlands, a nice touch.

Seasonal, French-inspired cuisine is the offering from the kitchen and the menu is updated regularly to reflect the best locally sourced produce available. The obvious way to start your meal in such a fabulous setting is the caviar, mini blini with creme fraiche and chives, a decadent little mouthful that gets your taste buds jiving. It’s always a good sign when making a selection is the most difficult part of the meal and the entrées here really don’t make that choice easy. The classic of steak tartare, served with potato crisps, caperberries and cornichons, and topped with dehydrated egg yolk, just misses that ooze factor to tie the dish together. Pan seared scallops with chorizo pop thanks to the addition of romesco and salsa verde. The dish is executed wonderfully and is an absolute smash.

Mains are equally eye-catching and, as hard as it is to go past the always popular duck a l’orange, it is overlooked in favour of Atlantic salmon, crispy skinned and served atop crab bisque and mussels. A stunning dish, the rich umami-saltiness of the bisque proves the lasting memory from the culinary experience. Crispy pork belly with celeriac purée and roasted apple sauce again shows that French cuisine, when well-executed, is all about the sauces: the detail and depth takes it to a higher level. And one can never have enough celeriac. A selection of local beef cuts is cooked on the chargrill, and if you walk that path do so with the truffle mushroom sauce and be wowed. Again, those sauces.

The obvious way to end your meal is to retire to the lounge and sip on a gin. Or a cognac. It is a rare treat to be able to move from your table and finish by a fireplace so be sure to take full advantage and bask in the warmth while reflecting on your meal. After all, it is Bowral.