Bridging the gap between cheap Thai and a bazillion-course molecular journey at Oscillate Wildly, Bloodwood has been a very welcome addition to the Inner West. Designed by local architect Matt Woods, the majority of the space has been built using recycled and reclaimed materials from the vintage chairs upstairs, to the massive sleepers framing parts of the open kitchen downstairs.

Look up and you'll see coloured doors of all shapes and sizes flush against the ceiling. Exposed bright orange pipes snake their way up the walls and the massive light sculpture downstairs looks like something out of a Michel Gondry clip. If it's a warm night, bags a seat on to the massive open balcony.



Don't expect a fine diner - it's not that kind of place. Instead, you'll find a neighbourhood restaurant bashing out share plates like salty, savoury Provencal-style pancakes covered thickly in Persian fetta and toasted pumpkin seeds. There's plenty of veggo gear here, including lightly pickled mushrooms with broad beans and golden, super crunchy polenta chips with a gutsy gorgonzola dipping sauce - a mainstay on the menu since they swung open in 2010.

The best way to do Bloodwood for our dollar, is to start with drinks at neighbouring Earl's Juke Joint, hit the restaurant later in the evening for a better chance of a table (it's walk-ins only for groups smaller than eight)then take a turn up at Mary's for a nightcap.

How's that for a tasty Newtown adventure?

2010Best Casual Diner

