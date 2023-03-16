Time Out says

Cat lovers, listen up! You can combine coffee and cats for the ultimate friends-of-felines experience. That's right, it's like a two-for-one deal, but with more purring.

Catmosphere Sydney is the brainchild (erm, brainkitten?) of self-professed cat obsessive Thomas Derricott and Wenee Yap, and – wait for it – it's space-themed. Australia's first space-themed cat café. It's seriously out of this world.

The decor is all space-themed and the cats are friendly and adorable. So if you're a cat lover, it's basically paradise. And if you're not a cat lover, well, you can still enjoy a coffee or a light meal in the company of some pretty cool felines.

Not only is Catmosphere Cafe a chill place to hang out with cats, it's also a social enterprise that supports animal welfare. They partner with local rescue organisations to provide a home for cats in need of adoption. Cats at Catmosphere Cafe are available for adoption, so you could find your new best furry friend over a cuppa.

The café offers a range of light meals and snacks, as well as coffee and tea.

Just make sure you book a time slot in advance, because these cats are in high demand.

