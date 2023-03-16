Sydney
Catmosphere

Catmosphere Sydney
Time Out says

Coffee and kittens combined, in the heart of Surry Hills

Cat lovers, listen up! You can combine coffee and cats for the ultimate friends-of-felines experience. That's right, it's like a two-for-one deal, but with more purring.

Catmosphere Sydney is the brainchild (erm, brainkitten?) of self-professed cat obsessive Thomas Derricott and Wenee Yap, and – wait for it – it's space-themed. Australia's first space-themed cat café. It's seriously out of this world.

The decor is all space-themed and the cats are friendly and adorable. So if you're a cat lover, it's basically paradise. And if you're not a cat lover, well, you can still enjoy a coffee or a light meal in the company of some pretty cool felines.

Not only is Catmosphere Cafe a chill place to hang out with cats, it's also a social enterprise that supports animal welfare. They partner with local rescue organisations to provide a home for cats in need of adoption. Cats at Catmosphere Cafe are available for adoption, so you could find your new best furry friend over a cuppa.

The café offers a range of light meals and snacks, as well as coffee and tea. 

Just make sure you book a time slot in advance, because these cats are in high demand.

Looking for a café without the kitties? Here's our pick of the very best cafés in Sydney.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
66 Foveaux
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$22-$38.50
Opening hours:
Mon 10am-3pm, 4pm-6pm; Wed-Sun 10am-3pm, 4pm-late
