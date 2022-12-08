Chef's Specials: Sarah Qian of Compassion Creamery

We sit down and talk all things cheese and what that means for the vegans out there

Sarah’s speaking from her oat cheese factory in Waterloo. Yes, oat cheese factory.

For the last year she’s been working full-time on Compassion Creamery, the business she started during lockdown that’s making the world’s first creme cheese made from oats.

“Do you remember when we had curfews?” she says. “You’d go out and grab a coffee in your one-hour time slot. There were a lot of people not remotely plant-based or vegan but would rave about oat milk lattes. All of a sudden I began to think about oat cheese.”

Sarah herself has been vegan for about eight years, but the food industry is relatively new to her. After completing her degree in chemical engineering, she moved into the corporate world (“I sold my soul for a few years”) as a management consultant.

Once she identified the gap in the market, she worked at home on her startup’s R&D process and eventually came up with a minimum viable creme cheese product. She tested it at nearby cafes (Newtown’s Buddha Bowl and Glebe’s Oh My Days) and it proved so popular that customers started coming back for more. The pilot plant she works from now is aimed at helping her scale-up the process and producing the quantity that would be required for a viable business.

And while chemical engineers aren’t famed for their cheese-making, Sarah’s degree has certainly given her some advantages along the way.

“What a chemical engineer does is figure out how to turn raw materials into final products,” she explains. “Anything that requires a manufacturing process follows the same questions and steps. While it’s not necessarily related to chemistry, it’s been helpful to articulate my needs to engineers who have helped set up the equipment for the pilot plant.”

Sarah admits that the scale-up is a slow, and at times painful, process, but she also knows the importance of getting the production right. Besides, it won’t be too long before her creme cheese reaches Sydney’s supermarket shelves and cafe counters.

“I’m actually from New Zealand and I’m going back home for Christmas. I’m hoping to be able to give my family a pot of creme cheese made from the factory.”