Cherry blossom season has come early to the Crown this year down at Barangaroo. One of Sydney's best Japanese restaurants, Nobu, is kitting the joints out with pretty pink foliage to match Japan's famous cherry blossom season.

From March 25 to April 1, guests can sip on the prettiest cherry blossom inspired cocktails at Nobu amongst beautiful cherry blossom installations.

The three cocktails on offer include the O-Hanami, made with Nobu shochu, apple puree, yuzu, egg white, soda water and ginger beer. If you're of the sake persuasion, the Sakura might be more your speed – made using Yurra Yurra sake, Nobu shochu, umeshu (plum wine), cherry blossom, yuzu and bitters. Or cheers to a Kanpai of Roku gin, maraschino cherry and cherry blossom while you grab some happy snaps under the pink flowers.

The cocktails will set you back $25 each, which should pay dividends on the grid. Head to the Nobu website to make a booking.

