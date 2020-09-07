Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chiswick at the Gallery (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4
Chiswick at the Gallery (Photograph: Supplied/Steven Wood)
Photograph: Supplied/Steven Wood
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to the AGNSW for fine art, great views and Matt Moran's slow roasted lamb

Restaurant and bar owners fall over themselves to find fairytale sites in Sydney, and Chiswick at the Gallery sure is one. Set within the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the restaurant not only boasts unrivaled views of Sydney Harbour and Woolloomooloo but also has its very own kitchen garden. 

Open for lunch every day (noon–3pm), Chiswick offers a sophisticated menu in its contemporary dining room, casual bar and semi-private dining space, plus a more casual café offering on lower level 1 of the gallery.

Much like they do at the Woollahra original, Matt Moran and head chef Tim Brindley fully embrace the farm-to-table philosophy. The menu runs from Sydney rock oysters with shiso vinegar and a baked beetroot and peach salad, to crisp duck with orange and bitter leaves and the signature lamb from the Moran family farm. And, of course, desserts are hyper-seasonal, too, like yuzu cheesecake with mango, papaya and mint. 

Chiswick is also open for dinner on Wednesdays, as part of the gallery’s Art After Hours program, and presents dining packages and special menus during blockbuster exhibitions.

Written by
Leisha Kapor

Details

Address:
Art Gallery of New South Wales, Art Gallery Rd
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Contact:
02 9225 1819
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-3.30pm; Wed noon-9pm; Sat-Sun noon-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!