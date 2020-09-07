Time Out says

Restaurant and bar owners fall over themselves to find fairytale sites in Sydney, and Chiswick at the Gallery sure is one. Set within the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the restaurant not only boasts unrivaled views of Sydney Harbour and Woolloomooloo but also has its very own kitchen garden.

Open for lunch every day (noon–3pm), Chiswick offers a sophisticated menu in its contemporary dining room, casual bar and semi-private dining space, plus a more casual café offering on lower level 1 of the gallery.

Much like they do at the Woollahra original, Matt Moran and head chef Tim Brindley fully embrace the farm-to-table philosophy. The menu runs from Sydney rock oysters with shiso vinegar and a baked beetroot and peach salad, to crisp duck with orange and bitter leaves and the signature lamb from the Moran family farm. And, of course, desserts are hyper-seasonal, too, like yuzu cheesecake with mango, papaya and mint.

Chiswick is also open for dinner on Wednesdays, as part of the gallery’s Art After Hours program, and presents dining packages and special menus during blockbuster exhibitions.