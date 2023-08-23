Time Out says

This sweet and delicious American import might just become your new dessert go-to

You’re craving a little something sweet. You take the light rail to Paddy’s Markets, cross the road, and know you know you’ve made the right decision when you haven’t even made it to the doors of Cinnabon’s shiny shopfront and the scent of sugar, spice and everything nice hits you right in the face. If the aroma is anything to go by, you’re in for a treat.

After major success in the United States and recently Brisbane and Melbourne, Cinnabon finally brought their fluffy, sticky cinnamon scrolls to Sydney. The Darling Square outpost of the bakery chain only has three menu items: the classic cinnamon scroll, a pecan caramel flavour and a ‘chocobun’.

Cinnabon must have the recipe just right because they’re opening up their second Sydney venue this spring. Parramatta, Cinnabon is coming for you.

After punters queued for up to two hours for a taste of the sweet American import when it landed at Darling Square in January 2023, the bakery chain is expanding to Sydney’s west.

Cinnabon will be getting a prime possie in the Parramatta Westfield (level 1, in the food court). The venue will be a bigger space than the Darling Square store, complete with a feature wall so your sweet treat can make it to the Instagram feed. Pics or it didn’t happen, right?

