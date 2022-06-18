Sydney
Disco Dinners x Bar Suze

  • Restaurants, Bars
  • Bar Suze, Surry Hills
Three owners of Bar Suze smiling and drinking
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Dust off your platforms and grab the Chablis, Bar Suze is hosting a disco dinner

Do you want to boogie-woogie all night long? Do you also want to drink really great wine and hustle your way through 14 courses of snacks while you're at it? Then boy, have we got the night for you!

The funnest wine bar in Surry Hills, Bar Suze, will be hosting three very special "anti-fine dining" disco dinners for three nights only, kicking off from 7pm on Thursday, June 16. They're even enlisting good pal and disco enthusiast Toby Wilson of Rico's Tacos to help out with the menu.

We're talking shiny disco balls, big lapels, and even bigger flavours as Wilson and resident Bar Suze chef, Phil Stenvall come together in the kitchen to focus on the fun side of cooking over a marathon 14 snacks. If you've ever been to this den of dinner and dancing, you'll know these are going to be some of the best bar snacks you'll find in town. Plenty of eats, with matching wines and a soundtrack that'll get those shoulders shimmying will set you back just $180 per person.

Dust off your platforms, bust out your inner dancing queen, and leave your inhibitions at the door – this is going to be a night to remember. And if you don't? Just blame it on the boogie (we're not sorry).

Bookings are strongly recommended and can be made via the Bar Suze website.

If that puts you in a boogie woogie mood, check out the best dancefloors in Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.barsuze.com/
Address:
Bar Suze
Shop 1, 54
Foveaux Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.barsuze.com
hello@barsuze.com
Price:
$180 per person
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat, 6pm-midnight

Dates and times

7:00 pmBar Suze $180 per person
7:00 pmBar Suze $180 per person
7:00 pmBar Suze $180 per person
