Dulwich Hill's favourite hopper house is bringing the goods to you

The Fold has got all your pastry needs covered for one weekend only

Dulwich Hill’s favourite Sri Lankan(ish) hopper house, the Fold, is whipping up an exclusive bakery box of eight Sri Lankan inspired savoury bites and sweet treats for one weekend only. An all-star cast are putting their pastry skills to very good use to bring the people of Sydney a little buttery reprieve as stay-at-home orders remain firmly in place.



All the baked goods will be made in-house by head chef Augi De Hoedt, Travin and Jason De Hoedt (Franca Brasserie) and Saaya Takahashi (Sixpenny). The Fold’s Bakery Box will set you back $75 and will only be available Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. Orders will go live on Tue August 24 so get your order in quick.

Photograph: Supplied/The Fold

The box will include savoury numbers like ‘Mum’s pot roast beef focaccia sandwich’ loaded with paprika and grain mustard butter, caramelised onion jam, cucumber, Spanish onion and chilli mayo; oven-baked seafood seasoned with a secret herb mix and encased in flaky puff pastry with a chilli glaze; free-range chicken pie with pepper, coriander and Sri Lankan spices; and a chorizo and gruyere cheese scroll.

Photograph: Supplied/The Fold

Sweet tooths can indulge in treats of a sticky chai and caramelised white chocolate Paris-brest; smoked cinnamon and coconut caramel scroll with raspberry; an organic palm sugar tea cake called Kimbula Kithul served with passionfruit curd and roasted macadamia; and lastly, a banoffee tart made using banana and spiced rum compote, hazelnut and coffee praline, coffee gel, milk chocolate cream and fresh banana. These pastries are totally extra and sound like a pretty damn good way to eat your feelings or just celebrate the weekend. Head to the Fold's website to place your order.