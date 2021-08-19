These O-so delicious rings of deep-fried delight are a universal favourite and many of Sydney's best can be delivered direct to your door

Whether it’s a light-as-a-cloud confection of pillowy-soft pleasure or a heavyweight handful of thickly glazed gluttony, the doughnut is the versatile treat that can cater to damn near every taste. Seekers of deep-fried deliciousness are spoiled for choice in Sydney, and vegans, gluten-free diners and healthy eaters can get in on the sweet action too.

So, while it may be a little while before we see another “double doughnut day” in the Harbour City, you can at least double the number of doughnuts in your life with these handy delivery options. Best of all, many of these bakeries deliver across the whole Sydney Metro region, so no matter where you’re waiting out lockdown, you can treat yourself to a box (or several) of Sydney’s very best doughnuts.

Feeling a little guilty after your sweet splurge? Check out the best online workouts from Sydney fitness champions.