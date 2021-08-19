Sydney
Get us in your inbox

A selection of different doughnuts by Grumpy Donut
Photograph: Supplied/Alana Dimou

Sydney's best doughnuts you can get delivered

These O-so delicious rings of deep-fried delight are a universal favourite and many of Sydney's best can be delivered direct to your door

Written by
Maxim Boon
,
Elizabeth McDonald
&
Alannah Maher
Whether it’s a light-as-a-cloud confection of pillowy-soft pleasure or a heavyweight handful of thickly glazed gluttony, the doughnut is the versatile treat that can cater to damn near every taste. Seekers of deep-fried deliciousness are spoiled for choice in Sydney, and vegans, gluten-free diners and healthy eaters can get in on the sweet action too.

So, while it may be a little while before we see another “double doughnut day” in the Harbour City, you can at least double the number of doughnuts in your life with these handy delivery options. Best of all, many of these bakeries deliver across the whole Sydney Metro region, so no matter where you’re waiting out lockdown, you can treat yourself to a box (or several) of Sydney’s very best doughnuts.

Feeling a little guilty after your sweet splurge? Check out the best online workouts from Sydney fitness champions.

Sydney's most a-glaze-ing doughnuts

Donut Papi
Photograph: Supplied

Donut Papi

When sibling co-owners Kennet and Karen Rodriguez took the internet and Sydney’s market circuit by storm with the Filipino-inspired flavours of their baked goods, they knew they were onto a good thing. The pair opened their first bricks and mortar operation in Redfern back in 2017 and have since built a loyal following with their innovative, often Asian-inspired flavours. Ube (purple yam) and pandan doughnuts are a staple, but there is a stack of other flavours including vegan favourites like the matcha crunch, Biscoff or apple fritter, as well as doughnut-adjacent treats like the blueberry bear claw. And for that special someone/mortal enemy in your life, there’s even a giant glazed schlong called the XL D*cknuts, just FYI. Orders must be made the day before for both pick and delivery, Wed-Sat.

Grumpy Donuts
Photograph: Supplied/Alana Dimou

Grumpy Donuts

Despite the company’s name (inspired by the look on the Brussels Griffon dogs owned by bakery founders Scott Clarke and Elise Honeybrook), you certainly won’t be mad about chomping into one of these hand-crafted creations. You could, however, stand to be a little hangry – these seriously rich doughnuts will fill you up quick. Grumpy Donuts offers a rolling selection of six to eight flavours a day, from classics like vanilla glaze to more bespoke concepts like maple bacon (yes, there is real candied bacon on top), hot buttered toast and s’mores. But no matter what day you order, you can always snag a bag of freshly fried cinnamon doughnut holes. Orders are available for pick-up seven days a week and can be delivered Mon-Fri.

Dr Dough Donuts
Photograph: Supplied

Dr Dough Donuts

We know art imitates life but did you know art can also imitate donuts? The team behind Pyrmont’s Dr Dough Donuts are creating masterpieces that are almost too pretty to eat, with pearlescent purple shimmering glazes, glittering gold leaf and cartoonish technicoloured sprinkles adorning the light and fluffy fried dough. The best part is Dr Dough Donuts do same-day delivery seven days a week across a whopping 55km of Metro Sydney, so there’s really no excuse not to give yourself the go-ahead and get your doughnut on. The Dr caters to any occasion with birthday boxes, congratulations boxes, get well soon boxes and totally customisable boxes. You can even add balloons, fluffy toys and boozy extras to your delivery including vodka cruisers, wine in a glass or even a 1.5L magnum of Moet and Chandon, if you really want to spoil someone (or just yourself).

Nútie Donuts
Photograph: Supplied

Nútie Donuts

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Balmain

Doughnuts. Round, sugary morsels of perfection. But sadly often not an option for those with a sweet tooth looking for a vegan or gluten-free option on the dessert menu. Not at Nútie Donuts. This pastry palace is stacked wall to wall with delicious treats that are totally gluten free, with vegan and dairy-free options available as well. The kitchen, which hosts some of the best pastry chefs in Sydney, turns out a mouth-watering roster of doughnut-shaped delights that will keep you coming back just to see what they think of next. You can pick up individual doughnuts or opt for a box of these delicious devils. Boxed options include the classic vanilla cinnamon donuts, an assorted selection of treats or you could go for the vegan option which includes a box of six assorted vegan doughnuts. Custom catering options are available in packs of either 60 or 100. But all of that pales in comparison to the holiest (get it?) of desserts- the doughnut cake! Enough to serve 15 people, it is available in a number of flavours including double chocolate, rosewater and pistachio or Bounty. Nútie offers both shop pick-up and delivery for the majority of Metro Sydney.

Dessert Boxes
Photograph: Supplied

Dessert Boxes

Traditional types might think spoiling their special someone with a bunch of flowers is the way to their heart, but let’s be real, we’d all be swooning over a bouquet of doughnuts if they turned up on our doorstep. The sugar savants at Dessert Boxes can make that fantasy a reality, and if that doesn’t tickle your pickle, there are an obscene number of other doughnut boxes you can sink your teeth into, including one that allows you to inject a reckless number of CCs of Nutella directly into the centre of a fresh-fried powdered doughnut. Shut up and take our money.

Comeco Foods
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Comeco Foods

Sydney’s most inclusive restaurant is a tiny, pared-back Japanese snack house on the ‘vegan mile’ of South King Street, serving gluten-free sourdough doughnuts (or ‘sourdoughnuts’) and sushi on the weekends. Got allergies? Right this way, itchy friends. At Comeco Foods there is no gluten, no egg and no dairy on the menu. It’s 100 per cent vegan. Those savoury pucks are making a solid bid for gold at the hand-held snack Olympics. On the sweet side, there’s one filled with chocolate custard that’s thick and creamy thanks to soy milk; a caramel sauce made from organic raw sugar; matcha custard that uses an organic matcha brought in from Japan; and a cinnamon apple custard that is the right balance of sweet and spiced. There’s also the classic ‘glazed sourdoughnuts’, perfect with coffee or tea. They are currently only offering pick-up orders, but it's totally worth the trip. You can pre-order on the website, during lockdown the store is open on Tuesdays (noon-4pm) and Sat-Sun (11.30am-3pm) and your order can be ready in 40 minutes.

Read more

The best of Sydney on your doorstep

