When sibling co-owners Kennet and Karen Rodriguez took the internet and Sydney’s market circuit by storm with the Filipino-inspired flavours of their baked goods, they knew they were onto a good thing. The pair opened their first bricks and mortar operation in Redfern back in 2017 and have since built a loyal following with their innovative, often Asian-inspired flavours. Ube (purple yam) and pandan doughnuts are a staple, but there is a stack of other flavours including vegan favourites like the matcha crunch, Biscoff or apple fritter, as well as doughnut-adjacent treats like the blueberry bear claw. And for that special someone/mortal enemy in your life, there’s even a giant glazed schlong called the XL D*cknuts, just FYI. Orders must be made the day before for both pick and delivery, Wed-Sat.
Whether it’s a light-as-a-cloud confection of pillowy-soft pleasure or a heavyweight handful of thickly glazed gluttony, the doughnut is the versatile treat that can cater to damn near every taste. Seekers of deep-fried deliciousness are spoiled for choice in Sydney, and vegans, gluten-free diners and healthy eaters can get in on the sweet action too.
So, while it may be a little while before we see another “double doughnut day” in the Harbour City, you can at least double the number of doughnuts in your life with these handy delivery options. Best of all, many of these bakeries deliver across the whole Sydney Metro region, so no matter where you’re waiting out lockdown, you can treat yourself to a box (or several) of Sydney’s very best doughnuts.
