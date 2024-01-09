Sydney
Dunes Restaurant & Kiosk

  • Palm Beach
  1. Drinks and olives on a rattan tray
    Photograph: Supplied/Dunes
  2. Ceviche
    Photograph: Supplied/Dunes
  3. Exterior of Dunes Palm Beach
    Photograph: Supplied/Dunes
Nestled in a protected area on the northern point of Palm Beach, husband and wife team Stefan Leibe and Cathie Wright have created the ultimate Palm Beach dining experience. The restaurant is warm and inviting with a simple yet stylish sandstone and teak interior, leaving the views to do the talking. The extensive menu utilizes the freshest produce, with an emphasis on local seafood such as pan-fried snapper, served with with potato gnocchi, brocolini and a rocket and lime dressing. With professional and friendly service, the restaurant is popular with locals as it is with Sydney-siders.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
1193 Barrenjoey Rd
Palm Beach
Sydney
2108
Contact:
View Website
02 9974 3332
Opening hours:
Kiosk Mon-Sun 7.30am-4pm; Restaurant Mon-Sat 11.30am-2.45pm; Sun 7am-7pm
