Time Out says

Nestled in a protected area on the northern point of Palm Beach, husband and wife team Stefan Leibe and Cathie Wright have created the ultimate Palm Beach dining experience. The restaurant is warm and inviting with a simple yet stylish sandstone and teak interior, leaving the views to do the talking. The extensive menu utilizes the freshest produce, with an emphasis on local seafood such as pan-fried snapper, served with with potato gnocchi, brocolini and a rocket and lime dressing. With professional and friendly service, the restaurant is popular with locals as it is with Sydney-siders.



