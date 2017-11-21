Travel through a lush indoor rainforest and on the other side you'll find classic Leagues Club yum cha

It's worth the trip to this Leagues club just to marvel at the incredible indoor rainforest in the foyer, complete with a waterfall, artificial tiki torches, real indoor plants and a lagoon. Behind it is the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant where yum cha is served daily from 11am until 3pm on weekdays, or from 10am on weekends, when you should probably book a table in the red dining room.

There’s only a couple of trolleys getting around. They come to your table, load you up with an initial serve of classic steamed dim sum and then walkie talkie any extra orders you might have to the kitchen. It might lack some of the instant gratification of looking into the steamer baskets for each dish, but it does speed up the process if you know you want a serve of the sticky soft steamed rice noodles, rolled up with tiny prawns and green onion, pan fried and then dipped into satay and hoisin sauce.

Skip the plain prawn dumplings in favour of the prawn and spinach numbers that beat them on structural integrity and on the flavour front – the shellfish are joined by super fresh spinach and ginger in a perfect sticky pocket. Also, keep in mind that they charge for chilli and soy sauce. These guys do a very good mango pancake with thin, fresh crepes and slightly more mango than cream, which is the optimum ratio.