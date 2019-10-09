Subscribe
Eden, Bondi plant-based spread with pizza, bowls and burgers
Photograph: Supplied
  • Restaurants | Vegan
  • price 2 of 4
  • Bondi Beach

Eden (CLOSED)

Colourful vegan eats and cocktails, a short stroll up from Bondi's golden sand

Written by Jordi Kretchmer
Time Out says

Plant-based eateries continue to pop up faster than wild parsley in a lush herb garden, and there are no complaints about that, especially in Bondi. Given the sunny 'burb’s health-conscious lifestyle, it makes sense that another wholly vegan eatery has appeared on its shores.

Brought to life by Bondi locals – plant-eating podcaster Simon Hill, Conscious Feast founder Tanya Smart and head chef Claudia Pantoja (ex-Alibi) – the 80-seat restaurant specialises in a mix of produce-packed salads, bowls and bento boxes, as well as more playful renditions of popular snacks (popcorn cauliflower, salt-and-pepper “squyd”), fast-food favourites (burgers, hot dogs) and a line-up of dairy-free pizzas with housemade bases.

The interior design brief is big on pale pink, tropical prints and plants in a retro, Beverly Hills Hotel kind of way, but grab a seat outside and you’ll find yourself in a courtyard strewn with fairy lights and giant white umbrellas. It’s a perfect spot, in other words, for a glass from the compact vegan-friendly wine list or one of the cocktails that combine organic booze with juices, housemade sodas, herbs and plenty of fruit.

Details

Address
Pacific Bondi Beach
L106/180 Campbell Pde
Bondi Beach
2026
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 5pm-10pm
