Plant-based eateries continue to pop up faster than wild parsley in a lush herb garden, and there are no complaints about that, especially in Bondi. Given the sunny 'burb’s health-conscious lifestyle, it makes sense that another wholly vegan eatery has appeared on its shores.

Brought to life by Bondi locals – plant-eating podcaster Simon Hill, Conscious Feast founder Tanya Smart and head chef Claudia Pantoja (ex-Alibi) – the 80-seat restaurant specialises in a mix of produce-packed salads, bowls and bento boxes, as well as more playful renditions of popular snacks (popcorn cauliflower, salt-and-pepper “squyd”), fast-food favourites (burgers, hot dogs) and a line-up of dairy-free pizzas with housemade bases.

The interior design brief is big on pale pink, tropical prints and plants in a retro, Beverly Hills Hotel kind of way, but grab a seat outside and you’ll find yourself in a courtyard strewn with fairy lights and giant white umbrellas. It’s a perfect spot, in other words, for a glass from the compact vegan-friendly wine list or one of the cocktails that combine organic booze with juices, housemade sodas, herbs and plenty of fruit.