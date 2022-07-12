Edition Roasters has opened up a slick new izakaya in the Darling Square precinct

Time Out says

As if Edition Roasters couldn't get any cooler, the Darling Square coffee shop has gone and opened a sick new izakaya four nights a week. Cleverly dubbed Edition Izakaya, the Japanese snack bar will be serving up favourites like fried chicken, prawn udon and kingfish sashimi, as well as a range of yakitori skewers cooked over charcoal.

It wouldn't be an izakaya without booze and Edition has got you covered, with Japanese beers, a huge range of whisky, and a focus on all kinds of sake.

Yep, you can still grab a cup of coffee every day from 8am but if you want to score a seat at the snack spot, you'll have to head in from Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30pm.

Edition is following the route of all-dayer café/restaurant/bars that are sweeping Sydney; the likes of Bar Mammoni down in the new Quay Quarter and the very swish Manon Brasserie that's taken over the QVB. We don't know about you, but we're all for a one-stop-shop and will be booking our place at the izakaya here.