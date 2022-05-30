Time Out says

Manon, a grand European-style brasserie from Sydney hospitality veterans Marco Ambrosino (Fratelli Paradiso) and Manny Spinola (Grand Pacific Group) will open in the QVB on June 10.

Occupying the expansive former Jet Cafe site, Manon will present focused and sophisticated menu offerings framed by notions of elevated French brasseries – as overseen by French-born head chef Thomas Boisselier, fresh from a stage as head chef at Oscar in Lyon. Prior to that, he worked in Provence with three-Michelin-starred chef, Christophe Bacquie. The opening of Manon follows the duo’s successful launch of modern-Med eatery, Lola’s Level 1 in Bondi in 2021.

Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Manon will also offer a late-night supper service on Fridays and Saturdays, with coffee and takeaway viennoiseries (pastries) and pain baguette (paninis) available from 6am. The venue will accommodate 60 inside and 80 outside, with ambitions of bringing a piazza vibe to this corner of the city. This highly prized space will cater to office workers, late-night diners and everyone inbetween, joining the fledgling all-day offerings like Bar Mammoni down at Hinchcliff House that are cropping up across the city.

Curated by sommelier Harry Hunter, the Manon wine list spans 400 bottles, predominantly from France, as well as a large range of French aperitifs and modernised classic cocktails as well as Gosset Champagne by the glass.

Designed to slip seamlessly into the grandeur of the QVB, the decor is luxurious and heavy on the dark stained wood and brass, with tiles shipped directly from Europe, and aims to set the bar for nouveau French diners in Sydney. A tall order after the debut of the Strand Hotel's new bistro and French food done fast at Loulou's in Milsons Point.

