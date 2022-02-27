Time Out says

Darlinghurst has a new kid on the block, and this one is born of a passion for everything that ferments. Fermento is the new Italian restaurant and wine bar calling Liverpool Street home. The brainchild of Diego Mazza and Giorgio Colosimo, hailing from Calabria and Milan respectively. Exploring fermentation in its simplest form, the dough at Fermento takes time, creating the perfect pizza crust and making it light as a feather (without that ugh feeling after your pie).

All of the pizza dough is made in house through the fermentation process enhancing

the structure and flavour of the dough. The pizza does the talking here, with classic numbers of buffalo mozzarella; fior di latte, mortadella and piscatchio; and prawns and zucchini on a white base, the team at Fermento are proving that sometimes the classics are best left alone.

Pizza isn't the only thing on the menu here however, with loads of Italian classics on offer like caprese salad with 18 month San Danielle proscuitto, charred calamari with lemon, or perhaps a delicate prawn ravioli with butter sauce is more your speed.

Wash it all down with a classic cocktail or one of over 40 local and Italian wines on offer. Fermento is also shaping up to be one sweet date night spot, with musicians serenading you every Monday and Thursday nights, bringing all of your Lady and the Tramp dreams to life.

Better still, Fermento has partnered up with Darlo Bar to bring late night snacking to the next level, with pizza and pastas on offer and delivered hot and fresh to the pub for a more laid back Italiano experience.